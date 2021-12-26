India to give COVID-19 booster shots to healthcare workers from Jan 10

NEW DELHI: India will start administering COVID-19 booster shots as a precautionary measure to healthcare and frontline workers from Jan 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday (Dec 25), as cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant rose across the country.

In a national address, Modi also said those aged 15-18 would start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations from Jan 3 and those above 60 with comorbidities would be offered booster shots after recommendation from doctors.

"From the point of view of precaution, the government has decided that healthcare and frontline workers should start getting a precaution dose," Modi said in the speech.

India has reported a swift rise in Omicron cases, with the number reaching 415 overall across 17 Indian states.