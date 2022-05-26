Japan to begin allowing tour groups, including from Singapore, from Jun 10

TOKYO: Japan announced on Thursday (May 26) it will reopen to tourists from 36 countries starting Jun 10, ending a two-year pandemic closure, but travelers will only be allowed in with tour groups.

The decision comes after the government last week said it would test allowing small group tours with visitors from the United States, Australia, Thailand and Singapore from this month.

On Thursday, the government revised border controls to resume accepting package tours from 36 countries and regions where the COVID-19 situation is relatively stable, it said in a statement.

The countries include Britain, Spain, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

Japan will also expand the number of airports that accept international flights to seven, adding Naha in its southern Okinawa prefecture and Chitose near Sapporo in northern Hokkaido.