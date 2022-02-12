Malaysia's Cabinet yet to discuss National Recovery Council proposal to reopen borders: PM

TANGKAK: Malaysia's Cabinet has yet to discuss the National Recovery Council (MPN)’s proposal to reopen the country's borders by Mar 1, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Friday (Feb 11).

Mr Ismail Sabri added that Malaysia's health ministry had yet to provide feedback on the proposal to the Cabinet for evaluation.

On Tuesday, MPN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said that the council had agreed to a full opening of Malaysia's borders from as early as Mar 1 without the need for mandatory quarantine.

“We must find a balance between wanting to protect the tourism industry and the people’s health, so the health ministry will look into it in detail and propose to the Cabinet on the next step," said Mr Ismail Sabri, who is also UMNO vice-president.

“As of today, our borders are still closed … there’s no discussion yet to reopen,” he told reporters at an event.