Two COVID-19 Omicron subvariants detected in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Two subvariants of the highly contagious Omicron strain of the coronavirus have been detected in Malaysia, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Thursday (Jun 9).

Two cases with the BA.5 and one case with the BA.2.12.1 subvariant were discovered, he said in a tweet.

Mr Khairy noted that the subvariants are categorised by the WHO (World Health Organization) as lineages under monitoring under the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

"So far, risk factors remain the same,” he said.

Both variants are reported to be more a transmissible version of the original coronavirus.

The BA.2 variant and its BA.2.12.1 subvariant were estimated to make up more than 90 per cent of the COVID-19 variants in the United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in April.

The BA.5 variant was first identified in South Africa, where it is also dominant. It is often discussed together with the BA.4 variant due to genetic similarities.

Malaysia reported 1,887 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.