Yelps, tears as Malaysia starts COVID-19 vaccinations for young children

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia kicked off a COVID-19 mass vaccination programme on Thursday (Feb 3) for children aged between five and 11, in an effort to protect the youngest members of its population and increase its high immunisation rate.

At a vaccination centre in the capital Kuala Lumpur, young children sat anxiously with parents as occasional yelps of pain were heard echoing in the hall.

"I feel like the (there are) higher chances of me not getting COVID now and I can go dine out," said eight-year-old Sophie Lee Ming Qi after receiving the vaccine.

The inoculation programme will add to Malaysia's success in vaccinating most of its people. Nearly 80 per cent of the 32 million population have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, including almost 98 per cent of adults.