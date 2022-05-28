North Korea says new fever cases under 100,000 as COVID-19 fight heats up

SEOUL: North Korea's daily fever cases dropped to below 100,000 for the first time, state media said on Saturday (May 27), less than three weeks after the country's first acknowledgement of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The isolated country has been in a heated battle against an unprecedented COVID-19 wave since declaring a state of emergency and imposing a nationwide lockdown this month, fuelling concerns about lack of vaccines, medical supplies and food shortages.

About 88,520 more people showed fever symptoms as of Friday evening, compared with nearly 400,000 about 10 days ago, the official KCNA news agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

The total number of fever patients since April rose to 3.36 million among the 25 million population. KCNA did not report any additional death. As of Friday, the death toll stood at 69.