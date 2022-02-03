Hong Kong expands government work-from-home plans as Omicron bites

Officials recorded 142 cases on Thursday, figures that are expected to rise, with a further 160 cases classed as preliminary positive. In total, Hong Kong has recorded 213 COVID-19 deaths and has had 13,912 confirmed cases, according to the government.



On Thursday last week, the city marked 162 new infections - a daily record since the pandemic started in 2020.



The city has been grappling with triple-digit rises for much of the last two weeks as Omicron outbreaks threaten a "zero-COVID" policy that has seen Hong Kong become one of the most isolated major international cities, with 90 per cent of flights curbed.



City leader Carrie Lam last week extended other citywide restrictions until Feb 17.



Schools, playgrounds, gyms and most venues are shut, while tens of thousands of people must do daily coronavirus tests.



Some banks and other large firms last week implemented new work-from-home plans.