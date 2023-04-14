No evidence yet showing which animal COVID-19 may have come from, says former head of China CDC

LONDON: There is no evidence yet showing which animal the COVID-causing virus make have come from, the former head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday (Apr 14).

George Gao, who was speaking at a London summit on preparing for pandemics, was the head of the agency when COVID-19 first emerged in Wuhan, China, at the end of 2019.

"Even now, people think some animals are the host or reservoir," said Gao. "Cut a long story short, there is no evidence which animals (were) where the virus comes (from)."

The origins of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unknown, with criticism that China has thwarted efforts to find out more. The Chinese government has said it has always supported all efforts to investigate the source.

The World Health Organization has said that all hypotheses for the origins of COVID-19 remain on the table, including that the virus is linked to a high-security laboratory for the study of dangerous pathogens in Wuhan.

China denies any such link.