Shanghai Disney Resort visitors told to stay home after COVID-19 case

SHANGHAI: Several Shanghai residents received fresh stay-at-home orders and mandatory testing notices on Tuesday (Nov 1) as authorities raced to trace contacts linked to a COVID-positive woman whose visit to the city's Disney Resort prompted its temporary lockdown.

Unease mounted in China's commercial hub of Shanghai while nationwide the daily local case count hit 2,719, a small figure by global standards but China's highest since Aug 17, prompting other cities such as Guangzhou and Dandong to tighten measures, although Zhengzhou unexpectedly eased its quasi-lockdown.

The Shanghai Disney Resort on Monday abruptly shut its gates, locking in all visitors at the time and only allowing them to leave, hours later, after they had tested negative for the virus.

Several city residents told Reuters they were notified on Tuesday that they or their children could not go to work or school if they had visited Disney since Thursday and were ordered to take daily tests for the next three days.

One said she was informed that her family might have to go into central quarantine.

Marvis He was among Disney visitors caught up in the resort's lockdown, having flown in from Shenzhen in hopes of enjoying the park's Halloween-themed fireworks.

"I feel disappointed, we waited so long in the park ... but we didn't get to see anything and only got to get out at 10pm," she told Reuters as she departed the resort.

"We were also cold and hungry," her companion added.

City authorities said the resort was shut after a 31-year-old woman, who had visited the park among other places in recent days, tested positive for the virus.