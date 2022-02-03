South Korea expands rapid testing amid record COVID-19 infections

Since the start of the pandemic, South Korea’s testing regime had centered on PCR lab tests, which are considered most accurate but require a large number of health workers to administer nasal and throat swabs, and high-tech machines to analyze samples.

The new testing regime that started Thursday expands the use of rapid testing and is aimed at saving PCR lab tests for high-risk groups, including people in their 60s and older or those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Some experts have opposed the new policy, saying that rapid tests aren’t sensitive enough to reliably detect omicron infections and raising concerns that transmissions could worsen if people who return false negative tests continue to venture out in public.

But health officials say the country must concentrate lab tests and other crucial medical resources due to the speed of infections driven by omicron. Officials are also expanding at-home treatments and have eased quarantine periods for virus carriers and people who come in close contact with them, citing concerns about major disruptions at workplaces and essential services if large numbers of people are constantly placed under quarantine.

While omicron is spreading much faster than previous versions of the virus, the rates of hospitalization and death have so far been lower than cases linked to delta, senior KDCA official Lim Sook-young said during a briefing. Virus patients in their 60s or older accounted for around 8 per cent of recent infections, she said, possibly reflecting protection provided by booster shots.

More than 85 per cent of South Korea’s 51 million people have been fully vaccinated and more than 53per cent have received booster shots.