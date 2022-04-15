From crypto-amulets to tarot card phone wallpaper, young Thais seek fortune-telling upgrades

BANGKOK: Thai masters student Dhidhaj Sumedhsvast didn't believe in fortune-telling or supernatural powers until the coronavirus pandemic started two years ago.

Now, he regularly seeks the advice of fortune-tellers, wears lucky amulets, and has pictures of tarot cards as wallpaper on his phone.

"The pandemic has brought so many uncertainties that make us feel anxious," said Dhidhaj, 30, who started by praying to Kubera, the God of Wealth in Hindu mythology and a Buddhist deity, for protection against the economic fallout from the pandemic.

"When I started doing this, I felt safe. While others were affected by COVID-19 and lost their jobs or income, I wasn't. So I believe in it more and more."

Like Dhidhaj, many in Thailand's anxiety-gripped young demographic have started to embrace fortune-telling and other forms of divination.

The pandemic has moved Thailand's distinct brand of divination from streets and storefronts to youth-oriented social media, helping fortune-tellers to reach a bigger audience.

"With the world like this, people need spiritual anchors," said Pimchat Viboonthaninkul, a 26-year-old fortune-teller who works exclusively online and who co-founded Mootae World that started the tarot card phone wallpaper trend last year.