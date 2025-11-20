Curfew in Nepal town after political clashes

KATHMANDU: A curfew was in force on Thursday (Nov 20) in a Nepalese town following clashes between young activists and loyalists of the former ruling party that was overthrown in a deadly September uprising.

The measure was imposed for a second day in Simara, a town in Nepal's Bara district south of the capital Kathmandu, a district official said.

The move follows young protesters rallying on Wednesday while an event was held by the party of ousted prime minister KP Sharma Oli, the Communist Party of Nepal - Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML).

Scuffles broke out, some close to the airport, allegedly after CPN-UML cadres attacked the protesters.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We are trying to normalise the situation and call them for a dialogue. A curfew has been imposed right now," Bara district chief Dharmendra Kumar Mishra told AFP.

Mishra said two of the alleged attackers have been arrested.

The Nepal police spokesman said no one was severely injured in the clashes on Wednesday.

Young protesters took to the streets again on Thursday to demand action against those who attacked them.

The young demonstrators are part of the loose "Gen Z" movement, which emerged from protests in September that were triggered by anger over a brief government ban on social media.

But anger ran much deeper after years of economic stagnation and entrenched corruption that primed the country for upheaval.

At least 76 people were killed during the demonstrations on September 8 and 9, while parliament, courts and government offices were torched.

Four-time premier Oli was ousted and replaced by Sushila Karki, a former chief justice who was appointed interim prime minister.

She called on all parties to "refrain from unwanted political provocation", and to trust the democratic process ahead of elections set for Mar 5, 2026.

"I have directed the Home Administration and security agencies to work with utmost restraint and preparation to maintain peace and order," Karki said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

The interim premier said she wanted to "ensure the safe movement of leaders of all political parties, and create a fair and fear-free environment for the elections".

Karki also held a meeting on Wednesday with representatives of more than 110 parties.

"We want this country to be in the hands of a new generation and to be managed by people with vision," she told the meeting.