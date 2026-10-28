Cyclone Arnab stalls close to India's east coast

BHUBANESWAR, India: Arnab, a powerful cyclone, has stalled close to India's east coast with landfall expected to last two more hours, authorities said on Wednesday (Oct 28).

More than 180,000 people have been evacuated in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha ahead of Cyclone Arnab's arrival.

No loss of life has been reported in either state, though power supplies have been disrupted and trees have been uprooted. Some schools have been closed and some train and flight services cancelled.

Arnab, classified by the India Meteorological Department as a very severe cyclonic storm, the third-highest category on its scale, started making landfall earlier than expected.

The cyclone is "practically stationary" and while the edge of the storm has moved on to land, its centre remains over the Bay of Bengal, the agency said.