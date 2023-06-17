Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Thousands in western India relief camps start returning home as Cyclone Biparjoy recedes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Thousands in western India relief camps start returning home as Cyclone Biparjoy recedes

Thousands in western India relief camps start returning home as Cyclone Biparjoy recedes
A cyclist rides past an uprooted tree following heavy winds and incessant rains after landfall of cyclone Biparjoy at Mandvi in Kutch district of Western Indian state of Gujarat on Friday, Jun 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Thousands in western India relief camps start returning home as Cyclone Biparjoy recedes
A car is seen partially submerged in the compound of residential quarters of civil hospital employees following heavy winds and incessant rains after landfall of cyclone Biparjoy at Mandvi in Kutch district of Western Indian state of Gujarat, Friday, Jun 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Thousands in western India relief camps start returning home as Cyclone Biparjoy recedes
A couple ride a motorcycle through a flooded street following heavy winds and incessant rains after landfall of cyclone Biparjoy at Mandvi in Kutch district of Western Indian state of Gujarat, Friday, Jun 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Thousands in western India relief camps start returning home as Cyclone Biparjoy recedes
A family watches an uprooted tree next to their house after landfall of cyclone Biparjoy at Mandvi in Kutch district of Western Indian state of Gujarat, Friday, Jun 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
17 Jun 2023 07:15PM (Updated: 17 Jun 2023 07:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKHAU, India: More than 100,000 people who had sheltered from Cyclone Biparjoy in relief camps in western India have begun to return home after the storm weakened and headed toward Pakistan, officials said Saturday (Jun 17).

In the coastal village of Jakhau, where the cyclone made landfall in India's Gujarat state on Thursday, over 130 people had shifted back to their homes from a government-run shelter by midday Saturday.

India’s Home Affairs minister Amit Shah was expected to visit the village later Saturday and take stock of the situation.

Officials said electricity had been restored in many villages but some were still without power. After the landfall, the cyclone uprooted trees and electricity poles in hundreds of villages along the coastal regions of Gujarat.

“It was very scary and we expected huge damage,” said Adam, a trader who rents boats to fishermen in Jakhau and only uses one name. “But thankfully nature’s wrath was somewhat lighter than we anticipated.”

He said there was no major damage in the village barring uprooting of trees, electricity poles and minor damage to some homes.

The storm had wind speeds of 85kph and gusting up to 105 kph through the coastal areas of Gujarat.

India Meteorological Department said early Saturday that the cyclone had weakened into a deep depression and was expected to weaken further in the next 12 hours.

The full extent of the damage in Gujarat was not immediately known. A man and his son died on Thursday when they tried to save their livestock in Gujarat state, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Also, 23 people were injured in various areas, officials said.

The Gujarat government said it deployed 184 rapid action squads to rescue wild animals and clear fallen trees in Gir National Park, home to nearly 700 Asiatic lions.

Source: AP/rj

Related Topics

cyclone India

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.