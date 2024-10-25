Trees and power lines flattened as Cyclone Dana hits India

KOLKATA: Cyclone Dana uprooted trees and power lines after making landfall on India's east coast, with officials warning of more fierce weather on Friday (Oct 25).

Cyclones – the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the north-western Pacific – are a regular and deadly menace in the northern Indian Ocean.

At least 1.1 million people in the states of Odisha and West Bengal were relocated to storm shelters before the eye of the cyclone reached the coast just after midnight.

District official Siddarth Swain told AFP that the storm had left a "trail of destruction" in the coastal town of Puri.

"Many trees and electric poles are uprooted," he added. "Makeshift shops on the sprawling beach have been blown away."

No casualties have been reported so far.