Myanmar port city in Rakhine cut off in Cyclone Mocha aftermath

One of the strongest storms to hit Myanmar in recent years severely disrupted communications in the impoverished state of Rakhine, a major ethnic armed group and an aid worker said on Monday (May 15), making it hard to ascertain the scale of its impact.

Cyclone Mocha made landfall between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Myanmar's port city of Sittwe on Sunday afternoon, the biggest storm to hit the Bay of Bengal in over a decade.

It largely spared more than a million refugees in vulnerable camps in Bangladesh, but flooded Rakhine's capital of Sittwe and took down at least one communications tower.

Calls by Reuters reporters to 11 phone numbers in the region did not go through and at least another one dozen people said they couldn't get in touch with family members in Sittwe.

About 400,000 people were evacuated in Myanmar and Bangladesh ahead of Cyclone Mocha making landfall, as authorities and aid agencies scrambled to avoid heavy casualties.

"All communication is still down and people are in trouble because all the roofs are gone," said Khine Thu Kha, a spokesman for the Arakan Army, which controls swathes of Rakhine state. "We are using military devices to communicate with them."

The United Nations said communications problems meant it had not yet been able to assess the damage in Rakhine state, which has been ravaged by ethnic conflict for years.

"Early reports suggest the damage is extensive," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said late on Sunday.

Benjamin Small, a consultant with the UN Development Programme, said it was hard to understand the scale of destruction.

"But with reported 250kmh winds making Cyclone Mocha one of the strongest in Myanmar on record and the worrying images online, it's not looking good," Small said on his Twitter account.