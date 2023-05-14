Category 5 Cyclone Mocha hits Myanmar, Bangladesh

KYAUKTAW, Myanmar: Cyclone Mocha crashed ashore in Myanmar and southeastern Bangladesh on Sunday (May 14), uprooting trees, scattering flimsy homes in Rohingya displacement camps and bringing a storm surge into low-lying areas.

Packing winds of up to 195kmh, Mocha hit between Cox's Bazar, home to nearly one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, and Myanmar's Sittwe, according to Bangladesh's weather office.

Streets in Sittwe were turned into rivers as the biggest storm to hit the Bay of Bengal in more than a decade surged through the seaside town.

"The water is gradually rising," social worker Wai Hun Aung told AFP from Sittwe.

"The tide has reached to the drain in front of a school ... Soon we will move our important belongings upstairs."

The wind ripped apart homes made of tarpaulin and bamboo at one camp for displaced Rohingya at Kyaukphyu in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Its residents were anxiously watching the rising sea tide, camp leader Khin Shwe told AFP.

"We are now going to check whether sea water is increasing to our place ... if the seawater rises, our camp can be flooded," Khin Shwe said.

In Teknaf in Bangladesh, high winds uprooted trees, brought traffic to a halt and sent residents running for cover, an AFP correspondent said.