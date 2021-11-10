Dalai Lama says China's leaders 'don't understand' diversity

TOKYO: Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama says China’s leaders “don’t understand the variety of different cultures” and that the ruling Communist Party’s penchant for tight social control can be harmful.

The 86-year-old Buddhist monk on Wednesday (Nov 10) also said he wished to remain home in India, where he has lived since 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet, rather than get involved in the “complicated politics" between China, run by the officially atheist Communist Party, and strongly Buddhist Taiwan.

Speaking at an online press conference hosted by the Tokyo Foreign Correspondents Club, the Dalai Lama said there were no particular plans to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and declined to comment on Xi’s plans to remain in office for a third five-year term.

“Chinese communist leaders, they do not understand the variety of different cultures," he said.

“In reality, too much control will harm people."