Journalist Fenster back in US after release from Myanmar jail

NEW YORK: An American journalist jailed for six months by Myanmar's military rulers arrived back in the United States on Tuesday (Nov 16), one day after he was pardoned and released from prison.

"It feels incredible," said Danny Fenster, hugging his parents after landing at New York's JFK airport at around 8am (1300 GMT).

Fenster, 37, arrived with former US diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped facilitate his release.

Looking gaunt and unshaven after his ordeal in captivity, Fenster said his return home had been "a long time coming".

"It's a moment that I have been imagining so intensely for so long," he told reporters.

"It surpasses everything I imagined."