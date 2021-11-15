American journalist Fenster out of prison in Myanmar, says employer

The circumstances around Fenster's release were not immediately clear. A spokesman for Myanmar's ruling military council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Frontier's editor-in-chief, Thomas Kean, said in a statement: "We are relieved that Danny is finally out of prison – somewhere he never should have been in the first place,"

"But we also recognise Danny is one of many journalists in Myanmar who have been unjustly arrested simply for doing their job since the February coup.

He called on the military government to release all the journalists imprisoned in Myanmar.

The US Embassy in Yangon did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment.

Fenster's release was secured following "face-to-face negotiations" between former top US diplomat Bill Richardson and junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, Richardson's organisation said in a statement.

Fenster would travel home to the US "through Qatar, over the next day and a half", the Richardson Center said, adding it was looking forward to re-uniting Danny with his parents and brother.

In a statement, the family expressed their relief at Fenster's release.

"We are overjoyed that Danny has been released and is on his way home - we cannot wait to hold him in our arms," the statement said, thanking Richardson for his help.

A photo posted by the Richardson Center showed Fenster, looking thin and gaunt, standing in shorts and flips flops in front of a small plane alongside the former New Mexico Governor on the tarmac in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw.

"It's wonderful news for all of his friends and family," his colleague at Frontier Myanmar Andrew Nachemson told AFP.

"But of course he never should have spent six months in jail ... and all the local journalists who remain imprisoned should also be released immediately."

Fenster was the first Western journalist sentenced to prison in recent years in Myanmar, where the coup against the elected government led by Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has left the country in chaos, with the junta struggling to consolidate power and facing growing international pressure.

Human rights groups condemned Myanmar's junta over the court's sentencing, which came days after additional charges of sedition and breaches of a terrorism law.

The United States had been pressing for his release and at the weekend condemned the ruling as an "unacceptable attack on freedom of expression".

The ruling junta has made no comment on the case since Friday nor responded to the international criticism, and state media has not reported on it.