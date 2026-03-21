‘Unhealthy, inappropriate’: Malaysia’s DAP chief ticks off predecessor and Penang Chief Minister for their public spat

KUALA LUMPUR: Democratic Action Party (DAP) chief Anthony Loke has ticked off two top party members – his predecessor Lim Guan Eng and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow - over their public spat on revised land tax in the northern Malaysian state.

The party’s leadership was “deeply concerned and disturbed” by the tit-for-tat exchanges between Lim and Chow, local media reported Loke as saying in a statement on Saturday (Mar 21).

“This is an unhealthy and inappropriate way to address internal differences on public policy matters,” news outlet Malay Mail quoted him as saying.

Loke, who is also Transport Minister, added that such differences of opinion should not be expressed in a manner that “undermines our own chief minister and the state government”.

Penang is ruled by DAP, which is also part of the federal ruling government under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Loke added that as former party chief and Penang chief minister, Lim should be aware of the importance of maintaining party discipline.

“Any disagreements, especially from backbenchers on state government decisions, should be addressed through established internal mechanisms rather than aired publicly.”

On the other hand, Chow should “take serious note” of the concerns raised, as these involve public interest and complaints from affected stakeholders.

Loke took over from Lim as DAP chief in 2022, while Chow replaced Lim as Penang chief minister in 2018 when Lim left the position to be Finance Minister.

Over the past week, Lim and Chow have been locked in a back and forth over the Penang land tax – locally referred to as quit rent - issue.

The state government had said that a revised tax structure took effect on Jan 1, to correct disparities in rates that had not been reviewed since 1994.

News agency Bernama reported that the revision involves nearly 370,000 land titles throughout the state, covering residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural properties.

Lim had questioned cases of sharp tax increases, including some that he said went from RM6 (US$1.52) to RM19,400 a year and from RM745 to RM489,775.

Lim has held several press conferences on the matter and brought affected landowners to voice their concerns.

On his part, Chow has said that certain parties had sensationalised the increase without understand the calculation.

He added that the state remains open to appeals, and that it is not taking a "shock first, appeal later" approach.

In his statement, Loke said that while there is a need to review the tax rate in commercial zones to ensure the financial sustainability of the state government, the approach taken must be balanced and responsive.

“This public spat must come to an end, and party discipline must be upheld at all times,” he said, as quoted by news outlet Free Malaysia Today.

As DAP secretary-general, I will convene a meeting involving both leaders to resolve this matter amicably.”