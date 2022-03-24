Don’t blame opposition for defeat of security motion in Malaysia parliament, says DAP chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The Opposition bloc should not be blamed for the defeat of a motion for a security provision tabled in parliament on Wednesday (Mar 23), said Democratic Action Party (DAP) leader Anthony Loke.

The newly appointed secretary-general said that the defeat of the motion should not be seen as the failure of the opposition bloc to fulfil its obligations under the bipartisan Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) reached with the government last year.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday, Mr Loke said that he did not expect the government to lose the vote to extend the enforcement of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) as they still held the majority in the august house.

The motion tabled by Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin to extend the enforcement of powers to detain suspects for up to 28 days without trial for another five years beginning from Jul 31 of this year, was defeated after it was put to a bloc vote.

“The government has 114 or 115 parliamentarians on its side, but the number that attended yesterday was only 84. We had 86. 30 did not attend.

“Don’t blame us for the failure to pass this motion. It failed because there were 30 parliamentarians from the government block who were not in attendance,” Mr Loke said.

The Seremban MP said this during the debate on another bill to amend the Constitution (Amendment) Act 2019.

The Lower House currently has 220 MPs.

Mr Loke also said that the motion's defeat showed that parliament was not a rubber stamp and proved that not all motions brought up by the government could be approved.

He, however, said that by not supporting the motion did not mean that the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition had breached the MOU signed between them and the government on Sep 13 last year.

He said that according to the MOU, the opposition would agree to support or abstain from voting on any government bills only after it had been negotiated and agreed upon by them.

Mr Loke said the SOSMA amendment bill was not negotiated with the opposition.

He also did not think that with the defeat of the motion it meant that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government had lost support in parliament.

“We did not agree and rejected the SOSMA proposal but does this mean that the prime minister has lost support? The answer is no because our obligation was to approve the Budget 2022, which we did. So the question of the motion of trust in the Prime Minister does not arise at all,” he said.