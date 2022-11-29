Dating apps and Telegram: How China protesters are defying authorities

BEIJING: Opponents of China's anti-COVID measures are resorting to dating apps and social media platforms blocked on the mainland to evade censors, spread the word about their defiance and strategy, in a high-tech game of cat and mouse with police.

Videos, images and accounts of the opposition to China's tough COVID-19 curbs have poured onto China's tightly censored cyberspace since weekend protests, with activists saving them to platforms abroad before the censors delete them, social media users say.

Protesters came out in several Chinese cities for three days from Friday (Nov 25) in a show of civil disobedience unprecedented since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago.

Frustration has been building with the stringent zero-COVID policy nearly three years after the coronavirus emerged in the central city of Wuhan but the spark for the wave of protests was a deadly apartment building fire in the western city of Urumqi.

Authorities denied accusations posted on social media that a lockdown had prevented people escaping the blaze but that did not prevent protests on Urumqi streets, videos of which were posted on the Weibo and Douyin social media apps.

Censors tried to scrub them quickly but they were downloaded and reposted not only across Chinese social media but also to Twitter and Instagram, which are blocked in China.

Residents of other cities and students on campuses across China then organised their own gatherings, which they in turn filmed and posted online.

"People are watching and playing off each other,” said Kevin Slaten, head of research for China Dissent Monitor, a database run by US-based non-profit Freedom House.

State media has not mentioned the protests and the government has said little.

The foreign ministry said on Tuesday, when asked about the protests, that China was a country with rule of law and all rights and freedoms of its citizens are protected but they must be exercised within the framework of the law.

A senior health official said public complaints about COVID-19 controls stemmed from overzealous implementation and not from the measures themselves.

CRYPTIC COORDINATES

Protesters communicating via the most popular but highly censored WeChat app keep information to a bare minimum, according to online discussions of strategy seen by Reuters.

Locations of planned gatherings are given without an explanation, or conveyed with map coordinates, or by a faint map in the background of a post.

"It was in the morning of the 27th that I got this secret clue: 11.27, 9:30, Urumqi office,” said one person who took part in a Beijing protest planned for that day and time outside the Urumqi municipal government office in the capital.