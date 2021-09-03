The day the music died: Afghanistan's all-female orchestra falls silent

Negin Khpalwak was sitting at her home in Kabul when she got word that the Taliban had reached the outskirts of the capital.

The 24-year old conductor, once the face of Afghanistan's renowned all-female orchestra, immediately began to panic.

The last time the militants were in power, they banned music and women were not allowed to work. In the final months of their insurgency, they carried out targeted attacks on those they said had betrayed their vision of Islamic rule.

Dashing around the room, Khpalwak grabbed a robe to cover her bare arms and hid away a small set of decorative drums. Then she gathered up photographs and press clippings of her famed musical performances, put them in a pile and burnt them.

"I felt so awful, it felt like that whole memory of my life was turned into ashes," said Khpalwak, who fled to the United States - one of tens of thousands who escaped abroad after the Taliban's lightning conquest of Afghanistan.

The story of the orchestra in the days following the Taliban's victory, which Reuters has pieced together through interviews with members of Khpalwak's music school, encapsulates the sense of shock felt by young Afghans like Khpalwak, particularly women.