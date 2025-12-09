Why is DBS - Southeast Asia’s largest lender - seeking a stake in one of Malaysia’s smallest banks?

KUALA LUMPUR: A rethink on competition in Malaysia’s tightly controlled banking sector by the Anwar Ibrahim administration has paved the way for Singapore’s DBS Bank to begin talks to acquire a stake in Alliance Bank, banking and government sources told CNA.

The Malaysian government is prepared to allow DBS to negotiate the purchase of an entire 29.06 per cent stake held by privately owned Vertical Theme, Alliance Bank’s largest shareholder, the sources said.

This came after regulators rejected an earlier bid by DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest lender, for a controlling interest in Alliance Bank.

DBS’ anticipated acquisition would bring to a close its nearly two-decade effort to secure a meaningful foothold in Malaysia.

Apart from regulatory resistance, DBS’ earlier attempts faced opposition from state-controlled Malaysian banks — particularly Maybank and CIMB — which were wary of increased foreign competition, bankers said.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the country’s central bank, wields significant influence over the financial sector.

Banks must secure BNM’s consent and approval from the finance minister – Prime Minister Anwar concurrently holds the finance portfolio - before any party can even begin discussions on potential mergers or acquisitions involving financial institutions.

Financial executives close to the matter said that DBS can only begin negotiations on pricing after receiving the central bank’s go-ahead.

Based on Alliance Bank’s share price of RM4.69 (US$1.14) a piece when trading closed on Monday (Dec 8), Vertical Theme’s stake is worth roughly RM2.36 billion.

Banking executives said DBS had initially sought to acquire Vertical Theme’s shares and subsequently raise its total interest to as much as 49 per cent through further purchases on Bursa Malaysia.

A 49 per cent stake would have effectively given DBS management control and allowed it to consolidate Alliance Bank’s earnings.

However, BNM did not approve that plan, prompting DBS to revise its ambitions and pursue only the Vertical Theme stake, the executives said.