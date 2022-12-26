Deadliest year for Rohingya at sea in years as 180 presumed drowned

DHAKA: The possible sinking of a boat with 180 Rohingya Muslims on board will make 2022 one of the worst years for the community as refugees try to flee desperate conditions in camps in Bangladesh, the UN refugee agency told Reuters on Monday (Dec 26).

Nearly 1 million Rohingya from Myanmar are living in crowded facilities in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled their home country after its military conducted a deadly crackdown in 2017.

In Buddhist-majority Myanmar, most Rohingya are denied citizenship and are seen as illegal immigrants from South Asia.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said over the weekend that it feared that a boat that started its journey from Bangladesh at the end of November was missing at sea, with all 180 on board presumed dead.

The UNHCR said the vessel, which was not seaworthy, may have started to crack in early December before losing contact.

Nearly 200 Rohingya are feared dead or missing at sea this year already. "We hope against hope that the 180 missing are still alive somewhere out there", said UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch.

The UNHCR estimates nearly 900 Rohingya died or went missing in the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal in 2013 and more than 700 in 2014.

"One of the worst years for dead and missing after 2013 and 2014," Baloch said of 2022, adding the number of people trying to flee had returned to levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Trends show the numbers reaching back to 2020, when over 2,400 people attempted the risky sea crossings with more than 200 people dead or missing."