Deadly attack on Kabul hotel popular with Chinese

KABUL: At least three people were killed when gunmen attacked a hotel popular with Chinese business people in the Afghan capital on Monday (Dec 12), with witnesses reporting multiple blasts and several bursts of gunfire, as the Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the multi-storey Kabul Longan Hotel as Taliban security forces rushed to the site and sealed off the neighbourhood.

The Taliban claim to have improved security since storming back to power in August last year but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State group.

Italian non-governmental organisation Emergency NGO, which operates a hospital just 1km from the blast site, said it had received 21 casualties, including three people dead on arrival.

It did not say if those dead were civilians or involved in the attack.

A Kabul police spokesman said three attackers were killed and one suspect arrested, blaming the assault on "mischievous elements".

"All the guests of the hotel have been rescued and no foreigner was killed. Only two foreign guests were injured when they threw themselves from an upper storey," chief Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid added on Twitter.

IS said in a statement on Monday that two of its personnel "attacked a big hotel frequented by Chinese diplomats and businessmen in Kabul, where they detonated two explosive devices hidden inside two bags."

One of the two fighters, whom IS identified as Abu Umar and Abdul Jabbar, threw hand grenades at Taliban officers, the statement said, while the other began detonating explosive devices and firing at hotel guests, the group said in a statement, claiming 30 people were wounded or killed.

Video circulating on social media showed people clambering out of windows on the lower floors of the building, with the hotel sign - in English and Chinese - clearly visible.

Other video showed huge flames licking out of another section, with thick plumes of smoke.

A helicopter also made several passes of the area.