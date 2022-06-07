Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Deadly Bangladesh container depot fire brought under control
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Deadly Bangladesh container depot fire brought under control

Deadly Bangladesh container depot fire brought under control

Drone footage shows smoke rising from the spot after a massive fire broke out in an inland container depot at Sitakunda, near the port city Chittagong, Bangladesh, June 5, 2022 in this still image obtained from a handout video. Al Mahmud BS/Handout via REUTERS

07 Jun 2022 01:15PM (Updated: 07 Jun 2022 01:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DHAKA: Firefighters in Bangladesh brought a blaze at a container depot under control on Tuesday (Jun 7), three days after fiery explosions killed at least 41 people at a facility that a senior fire service official suspected had not followed safety guidelines.

Drone footage showed smoke and rows of burnt-out containers from the fire that began late on Saturday, triggering blasts and blazes at Sitakunda, 40km from the southeastern port city of Chittagong.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the disaster but suspect a container of hydrogen peroxide was the source.

"The fire has not been put out completely but there is no risk of further explosion as our team has sorted out the chemical containers ... one by one," senior fire service official Monir Hossain told Reuters from the scene.

"We haven't found any basic fire safety measures ... There were simply some extinguishers. Nothing else. They didn’t follow storage guidelines for hazardous chemicals."

The director of the facility, the BM Container Depot, did not answer calls to his mobile telephone seeking comment.

Ruhul Amin Sikder, secretary of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association said on Monday its members, including BM Container Depot, regularly handled hydrogen peroxide without any incident and as far as he knew, the company followed guidelines.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said an investigation had been launched and those responsible would face justice.

Bangladesh has grown quickly over recent decades to become the world's second-biggest exporter of garments but its industrial safety standards have not kept pace with its economic development and fires are common in factories and other places of work.

The confirmed death toll was revised down to 41 from 49 because of some double counting of victims, police said. At least nine firefighters were among the dead and three were missing, they said.

Chittagong's chief doctor, Mohammed Elias Hossain, said some of the injured were in critical condition. Of the 200 or so injured, 50 were rescue officials, police said.

Troops were deployed to try to prevent the spread of chemicals into canals and along the nearby coast, officials said.

The last major fire in Bangladesh was in July last year when 54 people were killed at a food processing factory outside the capital, Dhaka.

Bangladesh's deadliest fire was in 2012, when a blaze swept through a garment factory killing 112 workers.

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

Bangladesh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us