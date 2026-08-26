Deadly flood hits Nepal-Tibet border, hundreds unaccounted for

NEPAL: Massive flooding near the border with Tibet killed at least 22 people in Nepal on Wednesday (Aug 26), but hundreds of tourists were still out of contact hours after the disaster hit.

A torrent of mud and debris burst from the banks of a river between China and Nepal, burying buildings and triggering a frantic search for survivors.

A wall of mud and rock appeared to collapse into a river on the Himalayan border of Nepal and China's Tibet, triggering catastrophic flooding on the Nepali side.

Police in Nepal reported the death toll hit at least 22, but 384 tourists - 291 of them foreigners - were unaccounted for over eight hours after the disaster struck.

Nepal's tourism board, which released the figure, said Americans, Indians, an Australian, Malaysians and Britons were among those unaccounted for.

Images shared by Nepali police showed floodwater surging through a river, sweeping away houses in its path, while AFP images depicted the top floor of a house sticking out from muddy soil.

A police spokesman told AFP earlier that authorities did not know the extent of the damage but said they had "alerted people who are staying near the riverside to relocate".