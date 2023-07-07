Logo
Asia

India's federal police arrest three railway employees over deadly train crash: Source
India's federal police arrest three railway employees over deadly train crash: Source

A drone view shows derailed coaches after trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, on Jun 3, 2023. (File Photo: Reuters/Stringer)

07 Jul 2023 09:32PM
MUMBAI: India's federal police arrested three railway employees on Friday (Jul 7) in connection with a deadly train crash last month that killed 292 people, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The arrests were made under Indian penal code sections related to culpable homicide, the source added, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The Jun 2 crash at Bahanaga Bazar station, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, also injured more than 1,000 people.

It is India's worst train crash in more than two decades.

The accident took place when a passenger train hit a stationary freight train, jumped off the tracks and hit another passenger train coming from the opposite direction.

The federal police Central Bureau of Investigation had launched an investigation after registering a case of criminal negligence.

Source: Reuters/at

