Death toll from Indonesia floods, landslides rises to 19

JAKARTA: The death toll from floods and landslides on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia rose to 19 people, a rescue official said Thursday (Nov 27), with dozens still missing.

Extreme weather has battered North Sumatra for several days, triggering flooding and landslides in several districts across the province.

"There is no update so far this morning, in total, for all the affected locations, 19 people died," national search and rescue agency official Emy Freezer told AFP, citing data from Wednesday night.

He added that at least 24 people were reported missing in six locations.

Road access to the affected areas has been cut as well as telecommunication and electricity services, Emy said.

Authorities are therefore focusing on clearing debris to reach the isolated locations and provide assistance, he added.