SERANG: The death toll from a confectionery factory fire in Indonesia has risen to 26 after two more bodies were retrieved, police said on Tuesday (Nov 24).

The Fonusa Agung Mulia factory, located in Banten province's Serang district - around 50km from the capital Jakarta - caught fire on Saturday afternoon, trapping dozens of workers inside.

Rescuers retrieved two more bodies from the building, local police said in a statement on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 26.

Another 28 people remain unaccounted for, police said, adding that they had launched a probe into the cause of the blaze.