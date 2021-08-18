Logo
Asia

Death toll since Myanmar coup tops 1,000, says activist group
Myanmar's junta has consolidated its position after a lethal crackdown on street protests, which have continued in a limited form despite the violence. (Photo: AFP/STR)

18 Aug 2021 02:56PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 02:56PM)
The death toll as a result of Myanmar's Feb 1 coup passed 1,000 on Wednesday (Aug 18), according to an official of the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group, which has been recording killings by security forces.

A spokesman for the ruling junta did not respond to a call to request comment. The military authorities have previously said the AAPP figures, widely cited by international organisations, are exaggerated.

The army has also said scores of members of the security forces have been killed. The AAPP does not include them in its count.

Source: Reuters/ga

