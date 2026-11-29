KARACHI: The death toll from the collapse of a building under construction in Pakistan's Karachi megacity rose to 15, an official told AFP on Sunday (Nov 29), as emergency services continue rescue and recovery operations.

A spokesman for provincial emergency services said teams had "successfully rescued 15 live victims while also recovering 15 dead bodies", following the collapse of the building in Karachi's Baloch Colony area on Wednesday.

"Some people are still missing so for them, the search operation is still continuing and debris removal operations are continuous," the spokesman added.

Building collapses are frequent in Pakistan, largely due to inadequate safety standards and poor construction materials in the South Asian nation of more than 240 million people.

Several other buildings in the area were sealed after the collapse.

Karachi, a sprawling metropolis of more than 20 million people, is plagued by shoddy construction, unauthorised building extensions, deteriorating infrastructure, overcrowding and weak enforcement of building codes.

A building collapse caused by a gas explosion in Karachi killed 16 people in February, while 27 people were killed after a five-storey building collapsed in the city's impoverished area of Lyari in July last year.