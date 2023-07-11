Logo
Asia

Death toll rises in collapse of under-construction Bangkok highway
Asia

Death toll rises in collapse of under-construction Bangkok highway

Death toll rises in collapse of under-construction Bangkok highway

An elevated road being built in Bangkok is seen collapsed on Monday, Jul 10, 2023. (Photo: AP/Nava Sangthong)

11 Jul 2023 02:46PM (Updated: 11 Jul 2023 02:56PM)
A second person has been confirmed killed and 12 others injured in the collapse of a road bridge under construction in Bangkok, Thai officials said Tuesday (Jul 11).

The collapse of a beam system supporting work on a raised bridge late Monday trapped several vehicles travelling on the busy thoroughfare in the Lat Krabang district, near Suvarnabhumi international airport.

A video released Monday by the Department of Disaster Prevention showed the structure's sudden fall, raising a cloud of dust, while later videos showed the devastation left in the aftermath of the incident.

A worker walks past a collapsed elevated road in Bangkok, Tuesday, Jul 11, 2023. (Photo: AP/Thanchote Thanawikran)

Wisanu Subsompon, deputy governor of Bangkok, told a press conference on Tuesday the damage may have been caused by an unbalanced crane.

"Work will be suspended until they have a safety plan," he said.

The roadwork is part of a project to build elevated highways in an attempt to ease the city's notoriously congested traffic.

Construction safety standards are lax in Thailand, where accidents are commonplace.

In 2016, at least 13 people were killed when a building under construction collapsed.

The accident had sparked protests from trade unions, who denounced the inadequacy of safety standards and the meagre wages paid to workers on construction sites.

Source: AFP/cm

Thailand

