Death toll rises in collapse of under-construction Bangkok highway

A second person has been confirmed killed and 12 others injured in the collapse of a road bridge under construction in Bangkok, Thai officials said Tuesday (Jul 11).

The collapse of a beam system supporting work on a raised bridge late Monday trapped several vehicles travelling on the busy thoroughfare in the Lat Krabang district, near Suvarnabhumi international airport.

A video released Monday by the Department of Disaster Prevention showed the structure's sudden fall, raising a cloud of dust, while later videos showed the devastation left in the aftermath of the incident.