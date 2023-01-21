Logo
Asia

Death toll from Tibet avalanche rises to 28

Rescuers search for survivors following an avalanche in Nyingchi on Jan 20, 2023. (Photo: Sun Fei/Xinhua via AP)

21 Jan 2023 11:59AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2023 12:06PM)
BEIJING: At least 28 people were killed in an avalanche in the city of Nyingchi in the southwestern region of Tibet, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Friday (Jan 20).

Rescue work at the scene is over, Xinhua said.

Local authorities have sent a total of 1,348 people and equipment to help excavate a rescue passage of 7.5km, Xinhua said.

Fifty-three survivors were found, five of whom were seriously injured, Global Times reported, citing a local government official in the western Chinese region.

The avalanche occurred on a section of road between Pai village in Mainling county and the exit of the Doxong La tunnel in Medog county at around 8 pm on Tuesday, with people and vehicles stranded.

With an altitude of nearly 4,500m, Doxong La mountain has steep slopes and the Doxong La section of the road is rugged. The avalanche was triggered by strong winds as the weather gets warm, Xinhua added.

Source: Reuters/mi

