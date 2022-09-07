Death toll from Typhoon Hinnamnor rises to 10 in South Korea

SEOUL: The death toll from Typhoon Hinnamnor rose to 10 in South Korea, authorities said on Wednesday (Sep 7), after the storm battered the southern coast with huge waves and heavy rain this week.

The typhoon, one of the most powerful to hit the country in decades, flooded streets and buildings as it passed through on Monday and Tuesday.

In the southeastern port city of Pohang - one of the hardest-hit areas - seven bodies and two survivors were pulled out of the submerged underground parking lot of an apartment complex, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said.

The nine were trapped after they went into the parking lot to move their cars during the heavy downpours, according to local media reports.

Search and rescue operations continued on Wednesday, and authorities said two people were still missing.

One other death was confirmed in Pohang on Wednesday, and another in Gyeongju where a person was killed when a home was buried in a landslide, authorities said.