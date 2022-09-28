Decision on decriminalising suicide attempts in Malaysia lies with Cabinet: Khairy

PUTRAJAYA: The decision on whether to decriminalise suicide attempts in Malaysia now lies with the Cabinet, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Wednesday (Sep 28).

He said that his ministry had earlier submitted a memorandum for a moratorium on the prosecution and conviction involving attempted suicides to the Cabinet.

However, the Cabinet then decided that a study be conducted by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) on the issue before a decision is taken, he added.

He highlighted that the results of the memorandum will now be discussed in an engagement session with stakeholders, including the Home Affairs Ministry and the police.

"Right now, we need the views of the police and the Home Ministry (on the memorandum), “ said Mr Khairy to reporters on the sidelines of a fund distribution programme for mental health non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

"When I brought up the memorandum (before this) they did not seem to agree much. So let’s see if they can be influenced to support efforts to decriminalise suicide attempts,” he added.

“On whether the moratorium will be raised in the next (parliamentary) session, this depends on the Cabinet’s decision,” said Mr Khairy.

The memorandum is in an effort to decriminalise suicide attempts and to defer or repeal sentencing of the offence under Section 309 of the Penal Code until amendments to the law are made.

Under Section 309 of the Penal Code, whoever attempts to commit suicide can be jailed up to one year, fined, or both.