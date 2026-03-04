DeepSeek power, but at lower cost? India’s new AI model prompts scrutiny, scepticism

An open-weight model is one whose trained parameters and code are publicly released, allowing developers to download, test, and fine-tune it independently.

In AI systems, parameters refer to the internal values a model learns during training that shape how it interprets inputs and generates responses. Generally, more parameters increase a model’s capacity to handle complex tasks - though design and training also play key roles.

Sarvam’s 105B and 30B models, however, are not open-weight. Their codes have not been made public, meaning external developers cannot independently test or verify the company’s performance claims.

One of Sarvam’s most striking claims is that its 105B model uses only about 9 billion “active parameters” per prompt. Although the model contains 105 billion parameters in total, it activates only a small fraction of them to process each query.

The company said this selective activation allows it to operate at significantly lower computational cost - requiring less processing power, memory and energy - than some leading global models.

By comparison, DeepSeek’s R1 and V3 models activate around 37 billion parameters per prompt, implying substantially higher compute requirements. OpenAI’s GPT-OSS 120B, however, activates only about 5.1 billion parameters per prompt.

“I’m impressed but also cautious,” said Abhishek Chatterjee, CEO of Karmaloop AI - a firm that builds AI automation tools.

“If it is really achieving this level of reasoning with just 9 billion active parameters, that’s serious innovation. But we need the model weights to verify that.”

However, an AFP report suggested that India was unlikely to experience its own “DeepSeek moment” - the kind of surge China saw last year with the launch of a high-performance, low-cost chatbot - any time soon.

CNA tested Sarvam's 105B model and spoke with analysts and engineers.

The broader question remains: Has India delivered its long-awaited breakthrough, or is its leading homegrown model still playing catch-up in the global AI race?