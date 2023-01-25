Defiant Indian students to hold more screenings of BBC documentary on Modi

NEW DELHI: Indian students said they would show again a BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the government has dismissed as propaganda after a Tuesday campus screening was disrupted by a power cut and intimidation by rivals.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) plans to show the documentary, India: The Modi Question, in every Indian state, its general secretary told Reuters on Wednesday (Jan 25).

Modi's government has labelled the documentary, which questioned his leadership during riots in his home state of Gujarat in 2002, as a "propaganda piece" and blocked its airing and barred the sharing of any clips on social media in India.

Modi was chief minister of the western state during the violence in which more than 2,000 people were killed, most of them Muslims.

"Imposition of undeclared emergency continues ... but they won't stop the voice of dissent," said Mayukh Biswas, general secretary of the SFI, the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).