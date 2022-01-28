Delhi lifts weekend curfew, reopens restaurants as India COVID-19 cases drop

NEW DELHI: India's capital Delhi lifted a weekend curfew and allowed restaurants and marketplaces to reopen on Friday (Jan 28), following a sharp drop in new COVID-19 infections.

Under new orders, however, the city will remain under nighttime curfew and schools will be closed, Delhi's lieutenant governor said. Restaurants, bars and cinemas will be allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent capacity and the number of people at weddings will be restricted to 200.

"In view of the decline in positive cases, it was decided to gradually ease restrictions while ensuring adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour," Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, who represents the federal government, said.

The number of new cases in Delhi fell to 4,291 on Jan 27 from a peak of 28,867 on Jan 13. More than 85 per cent of COVID-19 beds across the city's hospitals were unoccupied, government data showed.

"The hospitalisation is far, far lower compared to what we saw in the previous wave," said Dr Desh Deepak, a senior physician with state-run Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

"Most patients who have died had underlying conditions such as cancer or kidney disease and most were not fully vaccinated."

Last week, authorities eased some curbs, allowing private offices to be partially staffed but advised people to work from home as much as possible.

The capital has been one of the worst hit in the ongoing third wave led by the highly infectious Omicron variant, and the city government had imposed the curfew on Jan 4 and ordered schools and restaurants to close.

Late on Thursday, the federal home ministry urged states to remain vigilant and said it was concerned that 407 districts across 34 states and union territories were reporting an infective rate of more than 10 per cent, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla told them in a letter.

India reported 251,209 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, taking its overall tally to 40.62 million, the health ministry said. There were 627 deaths, taking the country's death toll to 492,327.