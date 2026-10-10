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Delhi shuts metro stations and internet before protest over election chief
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Delhi shuts metro stations and internet before protest over election chief

Central Delhi was sealed on Saturday (Oct 10) ahead of a youth protest demanding the resignation of India's chief election officer, with 57 metro stations shut, several long-distance trains cancelled, mobile internet suspended and markets closed.

Delhi shuts metro stations and internet before protest over election chief

Security personnel stand guard outside the headquarters of the Election Commission of India, ahead of a protest planned by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, Oct 9, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Bhawika Chhabra)

10 Oct 2026 10:04AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2026 10:05AM)
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NEW DELHI: Central Delhi was sealed on Saturday (Oct 10), with thousands of police and paramilitaries on patrol, metro stations shut, mobile internet suspended and markets closed to guard against a youth protest demanding India's chief election officer quit.

The protest, called by the "Cockroach" youth movement, hopes to draw thousands of demonstrators who want Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to quit over a revision of voter lists that critics say favours Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

Touted by the organisers as a protest to "Save Democracy", it aims to be the biggest of the demonstrations that were launched last week after the Indian Express newspaper reported that Kumar's deputies had questioned and disagreed with him over the revision process that saw some 130 million voter names removed.

Opposition parties have long alleged that the government is trying to fix voter lists to its advantage and were quick to resurrect the allegations following the report.

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Kumar has not commented but the Election Commission and the BJP have denied the allegations.

NEW CHALLENGE TO MODI

The BJP says Modi's popularity and India's economic growth are some key reasons for its electoral dominance and that opposition parties are misleading the country as they are unable to win elections.

Nonetheless, the near daily protests by opposition groups pose a new political challenge to Modi, just months after similar demonstrations forced his education minister to quit over exam paper leaks.

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attend a protest organized by opposition parties demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, Oct 7, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

It also comes months before a series of key state elections starting in early 2027, including in the BJP-ruled most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.

The protesters, led by the self-named "Cockroach Janta Party", that began as an online satire, have said they will gather at Jantar Mantar - a site designated for protests by authorities in the heart of New Delhi - at 10 am. (0430 GMT).

FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO PROTEST, CJP SAYS

Delhi Police said on Friday that they had not given permission for the protest as the request did not come on time, CJP had violated undertakings given during previous protests, and that authorities had to enforce the law and maintain peace.

Police also said protesters would face the force of the law if they violated the ban.

CJP leaders rejected the police decision and said they would go ahead with the protest as it was their fundamental right.

In what is seen as a bid to thwart protesters arriving in Delhi and the central business district where Jantar Mantar is located, several long-distance trains to the city were cancelled on Friday and 57 metro stations shut from Friday night.

Mobile internet services in a radius of 4 km (2.5 miles) of the protest area were ordered suspended from Friday night to Saturday night, ANI news agency reported citing a government order.

Related:

Source: Reuters/cf

Related Topics

India protests Cockroach Janta Party Cockroach movement
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