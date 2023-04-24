Logo
DeSantis praises 'strong Japan' military build-up in PM Kishida meeting
DeSantis praises 'strong Japan' military build-up in PM Kishida meeting

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he pays a courtesy call to Kishida at the latter's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 24 April 2023. KIMIMASA MAYAMA/Pool via REUTERS

24 Apr 2023 12:55PM (Updated: 24 Apr 2023 12:55PM)
TOKYO: Potential US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis on Monday (Apr 24) met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and lauded bilateral ties, especially the idea of a "strong Japan".

The trip, officially part of a four-country trade mission, comes as the Florida governor seeks to burnish foreign policy credentials ahead of an official announcement that he will run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, expected later this year.

"We really appreciate what a great ally Japan has been to the US for many, many decades," DeSantis told Kishida at the start of their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Japan last year unveiled a five-year, US$315 billion military expansion in the face of an increasingly powerful China and as North Korea steps up its missile launches, a move that DeSantis praised.

"We very much applaud your efforts to bolster your defences. We understand it's a tough neighbourhood out here ... and we really believe that a strong Japan is good for America, and a strong America is good for Japan," he said.

DeSantis, who is set to meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi later on Monday, will head to South Korea, Israel and Britain after leaving Japan.

Source: Reuters/ac

