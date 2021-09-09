Desperate Afghans still await flights to flee Taliban

PARIS: When thousands of Afghans hoping to escape the incoming Taliban regime were cut off from Kabul airport last month, many started searching for alternative ways to flee.

Hundreds made a daring dash for the airport at Mazar-i-Sharif - a city some 300km to the north on a route that had become punctuated with Taliban checkpoints.

Some managed to board charter planes crowdfunded by individuals and businesses, but many others are still waiting for permission.

"Several hundred more are waiting in Mazar-i-Sharif," said Nama Vanier, from development and research firm Sayara, who has secured private funding for two Airbus A340 passenger jets for 680 Afghans.

"They are people from aid agencies, people who worked for foreign companies and journalists - including a female reporter who suffered an assassination attempt," she added.

Vanier, who successfully helped 51 Afghans and their families board flights from Kabul, said the holdup often came from Washington.

"It is our impression that, if there was strong support from the American authorities, the Taliban would be accommodating," said Vanier.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was working round the clock to facilitate the flights, but had limited on-ground resources.

"We've made clear to the Taliban that these charters need to be able to depart," he said on Wednesday (Sep 8).

He said that the US was also pressing the Taliban to reopen Kabul airport for civilian flights so that those who want to can leave Afghanistan safely.