Malnutrition and diabetes: Lack of proper nutrition in India causing two-pronged problem

NEW DELHI: Mr Ankur Agrawal has lived with diabetes since his mid-30s, when his diet consisted mostly of processed food.

He has made big changes to his diet since then. Now, he says he is better informed about proper nutrition – something that may have helped him potentially avoid diabetes in the first place.

“If I’d known that this is something which can help me, I would have exercised more, I would have avoided sugar and fried stuff at that time. I would have stopped eating out. I would have stopped eating at irregular times,” he said.

While poverty and skyrocketing inflation have put healthy food like green vegetables, nuts and lean meat out of reach for many in India, fast-food items like fried fritters are still cheap and readily available.

Unhealthy food options are popular among those who cannot afford a nutritionally-dense meal, as well as for those who are short on time, like many business owners and corporate employees.

Analysts said easy accessibility to such foods may be moving the country towards a diabetes epidemic.

Mr Ankur is among more than 74 million diabetics in the country. The International Diabetes Association said millions more could be undiagnosed, and health experts have warned that the country is sitting on a diabetes "time bomb".