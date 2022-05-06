Dirty tricks allegations mar last days of Philippine election campaign

MANILA: Philippine election rivals traded allegations of dirty tricks and vote-rigging Friday (May 6), in the final stretch of an acerbic campaign that is tipped to bring the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos to power.

After months of fierce campaigning marked by relentless misinformation and an online whitewashing of the country's violent history, rivals Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Leni Robredo implicated each other in underhand tactics.

Marcos Jr - the son of the late dictator and notoriously kleptocratic first lady Imelda Marcos - is predicted to win Monday's poll by a landslide.

The Marcos campaign on Friday urged supporters to "protect their votes" against unspecified attempts at vote-rigging.

"We've already won!" Marcos Jr said. "Just make sure you guard the votes on Monday - don't sleep ... we know that when we sleep, a lot of undesirable things happen."

The Marcos campaign also accused Robredo of being "toxic, divisive and acrimonious" and having "associated themselves" with shadowy political groups.

Robredo has campaigned on a promise to clean up the Philippines' chronically corrupt politics.

The 57-year-old lawyer, and current vice president, has attracted fevered support from progressive young Filipinos.

Despite her deficit in opinion polls, few are ready to completely rule her out, as febrile rumours swirl about the accuracy of polls that currently put her on 23 per cent of the vote versus Marcos' 56 per cent.