'Flood' of disinformation ahead of Bangladesh election

DHAKA: Voters in Bangladesh elect a new government on Thursday (Feb 12), but analysts warn their choice is threatened by a coordinated surge of disinformation, much of which originates from neighbouring India.

The Muslim-majority nation of around 170 million people is preparing for its first election since a 2024 student-led uprising toppled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina - who fled to neighbouring India, where she has been hosted since by the Hindu-nationalist government.

Authorities say the scale of online manipulation - including sophisticated fake images generated by artificial intelligence (AI) - has become so severe that a special unit has been created to curb false content.

Interim leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus said in January that there had been a "flood of misinformation surrounding the elections" when he called UN rights chief Volker Turk seeking help.

"It is coming from both foreign media and local sources," he said.

Much of that centres around claims of attacks against Bangladesh's minorities - around 10 per cent of Bangladesh's population is non-Muslim, most of them Hindu.

This has seen a mass posting of claims online that Hindus are under attack, using the hashtag "Hindu genocide".

According to police figures released in January, out of 645 incidents involving members of minority groups in 2025 - only 12 per cent were classified as having a sectarian motive.