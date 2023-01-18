Logo
Asia

Dismembered body found along Malaysia's North-South Expressway
Dismembered body found along Malaysia's North-South Expressway

A black suitcase containing parts of a dismembered body found near the southbound Rawang exit along Malaysia's North-South Expressway. (Photo: Bernama)

18 Jan 2023 09:18AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 09:18AM)
KUALA LUMPUR: The dismembered body of an unidentified person was found in a black suitcase by members of the public along Malaysia's North-South Expressway near Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (Jan 17) morning.

Sungai Buloh police chief Superintendent Shafa'aton Abu Bakar said that police found the victim's head, legs and hands stuffed in a black suitcase at the scene close to the southbound Rawang exit, Bernama reported.

Shafa'aton said that police were notified of the gruesome find at 11.44am.

"Initially, a dismembered body without the head, legs and hands was found at the scene. There were no identification documents found," said an earlier statement from the police.

According to police, the body parts were later sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post-mortem while investigations are being carried out under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Shafa'aton said that anyone with information can contact the nearest police station.

Source: Bernama/kg

