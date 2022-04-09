Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Two divers rescued in Malaysia after disappearing off Mersing; 14-year-old still missing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Two divers rescued in Malaysia after disappearing off Mersing; 14-year-old still missing

Indonesian authorities are taking over the search for the remaining diver.

Two divers rescued in Malaysia after disappearing off Mersing; 14-year-old still missing

A board showing photos of divers who went missing off Malaysia's Mersing. (Photo: Bernama)

09 Apr 2022 11:42AM (Updated: 09 Apr 2022 04:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MERSING: A French woman and British man who disappeared at sea while diving off the coast of Mersing were found safe on Saturday (Apr 9) after drifting for about 100km for two-and-a-half days, Malaysian police said. 

The search for another diver who went missing at the same time, the 14-year-old son of the British man, was expanded to Indonesian waters, authorities added.

Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, from France, and Briton Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, were in a group of four who went missing on Wednesday afternoon on a training dive near Tokong Sanggol, a small island off Mersing.

The group's instructor, Kristine Grodem, 35, from Norway, was rescued on Thursday.

Fishermen spotted Molina and Chesters at around 1am on Saturday off Indonesia's Bintan island, southeast of Singapore and about 100km south of where they went missing, officials said.

They have been taken to hospital in Pasir Gudang in Johor.

"They are in stable condition and under observation, but they are not ready to be interviewed. We will do that as soon as they are ready," Mersing district police chief Cyril Edward Nuing told reporters.

He said Indonesian authorities would take over the search for Chesters' 14-year-old son, Dutch citizen Nathan Renze Chesters, as he had likely drifted into their waters.

“Our Indonesian counterpart has been informed of this matter and they will take over (the operation) in Indonesian waters. However, our assets at sea are always at the ready,” Nuing told a press conference at the Carilamat base set up at the Mersing district council public jetty.

“It is very likely that he is not in Malaysian waters based on the water current and the location of the two divers found this morning," he added.

“At the moment, we cannot officially confirm Nathan’s actual situation but we reckon that he is still alive as we did not see anyone and we regard him as a missing person."

Authorities earlier said the search and rescue operation has expanded, with helicopters, a plane, boats, divers and jet skiers looking at a large area.

Grodem earlier told officials the group surfaced about an hour into their dive on Wednesday but could not find their boat.

She was later separated from the others after being caught in strong currents.

The boat operator who took them to the dive site was detained after testing positive for drugs, police said.

Source: AGENCIES/rw

Related Topics

Johor Malaysia divers

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us